Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $846.44 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of American Express worth $846,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,723 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

AXP traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,008. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

