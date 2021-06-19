Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $640,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after buying an additional 329,858 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,018,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

