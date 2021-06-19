Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Dollar General worth $595,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,954. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

