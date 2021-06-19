Barclays Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $37.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

