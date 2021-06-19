Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 246 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM opened at $152.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.