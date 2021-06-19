Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

IJR stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

