Barrett Asset Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

