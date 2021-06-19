Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

