Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 10,332 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of -383.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.