Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion and a PE ratio of -267.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €68.82. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

