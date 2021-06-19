BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 66,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 189,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43.

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

