Beacon Securities Weighs in on Osisko Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.68.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -93.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.27. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

