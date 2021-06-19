Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BZH opened at $20.62 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $645.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

