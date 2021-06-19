Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFY stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.