Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.58 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.70 or 0.00054856 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $68.58 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.00864669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,876.35 or 0.99897823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,481,114 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

