Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 251.81 ($3.29). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 102,494 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £87.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

