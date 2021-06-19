Beyond Finance Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00145136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00182890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.00861765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,792.45 or 0.99694718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,604,696 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.