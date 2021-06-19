BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 2,172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,207 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,393 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,509. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIGC opened at $63.46 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

