BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,204.0 days.

BLRDF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

