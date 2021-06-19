Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

Shares of BIIB opened at $388.44 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

