Biogen Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.63 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.78.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $388.44 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

