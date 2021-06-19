Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 731,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.