Bird Construction Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$9.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

