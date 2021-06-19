Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $173.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.78 million and $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.