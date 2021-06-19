Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

