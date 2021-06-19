BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post sales of $100.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the highest is $101.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $83.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $416.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,920 shares of company stock worth $12,597,550. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

