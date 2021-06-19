BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $109,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $59.19.

