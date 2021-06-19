BlackRock Inc. Sells 63,518 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,445,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,518 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Par Pacific worth $105,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 35.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 16.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 72.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

