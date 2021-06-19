Blair William & Co. IL Has $34.45 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,041 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.