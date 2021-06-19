Blair William & Co. IL Has $46.29 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $46,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $537.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.17 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.