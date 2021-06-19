Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,013 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

