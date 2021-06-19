Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,751 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Roku worth $64,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,081 shares of company stock valued at $85,974,068 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $368.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

