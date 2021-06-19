Blair William & Co. IL Sells 764 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $68,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $266.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $267.56.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

