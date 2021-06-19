Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,823 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,473% compared to the average volume of 135 put options.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $18,923,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 51,156 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.