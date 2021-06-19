Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blucora in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.49 on Friday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $38,272,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

