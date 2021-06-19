BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.21 million-222.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.64 million.

Shares of BLCT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48. BlueCity has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

