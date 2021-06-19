BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Bel Fuse worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $177.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

