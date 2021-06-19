BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 10,816 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG opened at $6.13 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.