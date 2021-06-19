BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $150,000 Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 3,358 shares of company stock worth $83,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $395.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

