BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMBK. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 221,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

