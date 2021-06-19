BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,721 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TBPH opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

