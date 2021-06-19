Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $75.25

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.25, but opened at $77.00. Boot Barn shares last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 2,780 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.
The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $63,000.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
