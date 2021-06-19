Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $75.25

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.25, but opened at $77.00. Boot Barn shares last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 2,780 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.