Bora Chung Sells 20,398 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

