Bp Plc Has $1.41 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

EOG opened at $79.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 793.18, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

