Bp Plc Sells 1,066 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $68,444,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $280.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

