Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,445.05. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $922.50 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.