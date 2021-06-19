Bradley Mark J. Has $1.90 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bradley Mark J. increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 172.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,771. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

