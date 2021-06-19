Bradley Mark J. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 2.4% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. 2,859,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

