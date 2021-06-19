Bradley Mark J. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

BAC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 102,774,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,178,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

