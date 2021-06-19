Bradley Mark J. Sells 610 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bradley Mark J. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,997,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

